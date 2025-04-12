Tragic Collision: Double-Decker Bus Hits Stationary Truck on NH-28

In a tragic accident, a double-decker bus traveling on National Highway 28 collided with a stationary truck, killing two people and injuring 15 others, police reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Vikramjot crossing in Basti district's Chhawani Police Station area around midnight. The bus, en route from Gorakhpur to Lucknow, hit the rear of a truck that was parked on the side of the road due to a breakdown.

The crash left the front of the bus mangled and sent passengers, including those from Bihar and Rajasthan, flying inside, causing multiple injuries. Local authorities responded swiftly, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals, where several remain in critical condition. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)