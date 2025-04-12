Tragic Collision: Double-Decker Bus Hits Stationary Truck on NH-28
A double-decker bus collided with a stationary truck on National Highway 28 in Basti, resulting in two deaths and 15 injuries. The bus was traveling from Gorakhpur to Lucknow when it hit the truck at Vikramjot crossing, leaving several passengers severely injured. Authorities continue their investigation.
In a tragic accident, a double-decker bus traveling on National Highway 28 collided with a stationary truck, killing two people and injuring 15 others, police reported on Saturday.
The incident occurred near Vikramjot crossing in Basti district's Chhawani Police Station area around midnight. The bus, en route from Gorakhpur to Lucknow, hit the rear of a truck that was parked on the side of the road due to a breakdown.
The crash left the front of the bus mangled and sent passengers, including those from Bihar and Rajasthan, flying inside, causing multiple injuries. Local authorities responded swiftly, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals, where several remain in critical condition. Investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
