Unveiling the Porsche Magic: Hill Drive Extravaganza in Kasauli

Porsche Centre Chandigarh recently held an exclusive Porsche Hill Drive event in Kasauli, inviting esteemed customers and prospects. Attendees experienced Porsche's performance on scenic hills, followed by a gathering for enthusiasts. The modern dealership features a vast range of Porsche models, offering outstanding service, events, and an unparalleled experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:17 IST
The Porsche experience centre. Image Credit: ANI
Porsche Centre Chandigarh organized a distinctive Porsche Hill Drive event at Kasauli, drawing both esteemed clientele and prospective buyers. Participants relished the exhilarating experience of driving a Porsche amidst Kasauli's breathtaking scenery, an event designed to highlight the exceptional performance capabilities of these iconic cars in natural settings.

Located strategically in Chandigarh, the Porsche Centre is a state-of-the-art dealership embodying the luxury and elegance synonymous with the German automotive giant. Directors Karan and Akshay Grover of Ashwani Automobiles Pvt Ltd expressed immense satisfaction over the event's success, a testament to their dedication to customer delight.

The dealership boasts a sophisticated showroom space showcasing an impressive lineup of new and pre-owned models, such as the 911, Macan, and Cayenne. With cutting-edge service facilities and expert staff, the centre guarantees an unparalleled ownership journey, further enhanced by exclusive events and luxurious amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

