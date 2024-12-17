Revolutionizing Metro Commuting: Bangalore Metro's EV Battery Swap Boost

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation's collaboration with SUN Mobility marks a significant step in sustainable transport. By integrating battery-swapping stations within metro premises, the partnership seeks to enhance the last-mile connectivity for electric vehicle users.

Spread across strategic locations like parking areas and auto stands, these stations have made a substantial impact, enabling 1,25,000 kilometers of travel for around 19,000 vehicles last month alone. On average, each metro station serves 2,300 two-wheelers and 500 three-wheelers.

The initiative currently has seven operational stations, with 12 more planned. BMRCL's Managing Director emphasized that this collaboration not only enhances commuter convenience but also aligns with their commitment to sustainable urban mobility.

