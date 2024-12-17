Left Menu

India's Stock Market Tumbles Amid Record Trade Deficit Concerns

The Indian stock market plunged due to disappointing trade data and a record-high trade deficit. Major indices Sensex and Nifty saw significant declines, fueled by fears of a weak economic outlook. Analysts cite deteriorating macroeconomic indicators and market volatility as key concerns going forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:55 IST
India's Stock Market Tumbles Amid Record Trade Deficit Concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market experienced a dramatic downturn on Tuesday as investors reacted to alarming trade figures. Both the Sensex and Nifty indices suffered steep declines, with the Sensex dropping 1,064.12 points to 80,684.45 and the Nifty falling by 332.25 points to 24,336.00.

Of the 50 Nifty-listed companies, only Copla and ITC managed to advance, as the session was overshadowed by losses from major players like Shriram Finance, Grasim, Hero Motoco, Bharti Airtel, and JSW Steel. The market's bearish mood was driven by November's trade data, which indicated a substantial drop in exports due to dwindling global demand, dampening economic growth expectations and spurring a sell-off.

Furthermore, India's trade deficit hit an unprecedented high, exacerbating the negative sentiment. This slump in exports also placed downward pressure on the Indian Rupee, compounding investor concerns and pushing markets further into negative territory. Analysts highlighted the detrimental impact of macroeconomic headwinds, predicting ongoing market volatility as investors navigate the challenging economic landscape.

According to VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, the market foresees negative growth, contributing to declining investor confidence. She indicated that MSMEs are underperforming amid current policies and expected regulatory measures to support retail investors in the SME sector. Attention is now focused on both domestic and global economic indicators to gauge future market movements.

The sharp sell-off on Tuesday underscores the sensitive nature of investor sentiment in today's volatile environment. Market participants are carefully monitoring developments for insights into the market's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024