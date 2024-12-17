India's Stock Market Tumbles Amid Record Trade Deficit Concerns

The Indian stock market experienced a dramatic downturn on Tuesday as investors reacted to alarming trade figures. Both the Sensex and Nifty indices suffered steep declines, with the Sensex dropping 1,064.12 points to 80,684.45 and the Nifty falling by 332.25 points to 24,336.00.

Of the 50 Nifty-listed companies, only Copla and ITC managed to advance, as the session was overshadowed by losses from major players like Shriram Finance, Grasim, Hero Motoco, Bharti Airtel, and JSW Steel. The market's bearish mood was driven by November's trade data, which indicated a substantial drop in exports due to dwindling global demand, dampening economic growth expectations and spurring a sell-off.

Furthermore, India's trade deficit hit an unprecedented high, exacerbating the negative sentiment. This slump in exports also placed downward pressure on the Indian Rupee, compounding investor concerns and pushing markets further into negative territory. Analysts highlighted the detrimental impact of macroeconomic headwinds, predicting ongoing market volatility as investors navigate the challenging economic landscape.

According to VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, the market foresees negative growth, contributing to declining investor confidence. She indicated that MSMEs are underperforming amid current policies and expected regulatory measures to support retail investors in the SME sector. Attention is now focused on both domestic and global economic indicators to gauge future market movements.

The sharp sell-off on Tuesday underscores the sensitive nature of investor sentiment in today's volatile environment. Market participants are carefully monitoring developments for insights into the market's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)