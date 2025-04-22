Left Menu

European Markets: L'Oreal Shines Amid Shaky Investor Sentiment

European stock markets slightly rose on Tuesday, propelled by gains in financials and L'Oreal shares. Uncertainty persisted due to Trump's criticisms of the Fed and trade tensions. Swiss insurers Helvetia and Baloise announced a merger, and Novo Nordisk shares fell after Eli Lilly's trial results rivaled its drug.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:15 IST
European shares concluded Tuesday with a modest rise, driven by financials and positive earnings reports from L'Oreal, despite ongoing uncertainties fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's critiques of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.2%, with L'Oreal experiencing a significant surge of 6.3% following better-than-expected first-quarter sales. Meanwhile, Swiss insurers Helvetia and Baloise saw their shares rise following an announced merger.

However, global trade tensions and the IMF's downgraded growth forecasts added to market instability. This was also reflected in a drop in Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's shares after Eli Lilly's rival drug demonstrated comparable efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

