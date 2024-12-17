Akasa Air's Commitment to Safety and Employee Satisfaction

Amid recent concerns raised by pilots, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube reaffirms the airline's commitment to world-class safety and employee satisfaction. The employee-centric airline, with a fleet of 26 aircraft and a workforce of around 4,300, is continually working on enhancing its safety and training protocols, according to Dube.

Despite receiving recent showcause notices from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Akasa Air maintains a high level of employee satisfaction. Dube highlighted that surveys and data analytics are integral to assessing and enhancing pilot satisfaction, noting that attrition among pilots remains below 1% annually.

As the airline serves 27 destinations, including five international locations, its strategic approach focuses on improving its processes without complacency. Feedback is actively sought and acted upon to uphold the airline's reputation as both safe and employee-focused.

(With inputs from agencies.)