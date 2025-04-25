Left Menu

Sky High Tensions: Indian Airlines Navigate Pakistan's Airspace Closure

Indian airlines Air India and IndiGo are reeling from Pakistan's airspace closure, prompted by escalating conflict. The rerouting has led to increased fuel costs and extended flight times. Measures such as altered flight paths have been adopted, with significant impacts on New Delhi's routes to Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Updated: 25-04-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:10 IST
Indian airlines, Air India and IndiGo, are contending with heightened operational challenges as Pakistan shuts its airspace amid rising tensions over a militant attack in Kashmir.

Flight routes have been rerouted, significantly affecting New Delhi's international connections, leading to increased fuel expenses and prolonged journey times.

The closure, lasting until May 23, exacerbates the strains on India's airline industry already grappling with delayed aircraft deliveries.

