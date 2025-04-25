Sky High Tensions: Indian Airlines Navigate Pakistan's Airspace Closure

Indian airlines, Air India and IndiGo, are contending with heightened operational challenges as Pakistan shuts its airspace amid rising tensions over a militant attack in Kashmir.

Flight routes have been rerouted, significantly affecting New Delhi's international connections, leading to increased fuel expenses and prolonged journey times.

The closure, lasting until May 23, exacerbates the strains on India's airline industry already grappling with delayed aircraft deliveries.

