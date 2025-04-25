Arijit Singh Cancels Chennai Concert in Solidarity with Pahalgam Victims
In a show of solidarity, singer Arijit Singh has cancelled his Chennai concert following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. Scheduled for Sunday, the show will not proceed, and full refunds will be made. The attack is considered the deadliest since the Pulwama strike of 2019.
- Country:
- India
In an act of solidarity, renowned singer Arijit Singh has decided to cancel his concert in Chennai. The decision comes in the wake of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals on Tuesday.
Singh, who was set to perform this Sunday, announced on Instagram that the event would not take place. He assured ticket holders that full refunds would be automatically processed, emphasizing the collective decision made alongside the event's organizers.
The Pahalgam attack stands as the most lethal event in the region since the Pulwama incident of 2019. Musician Anirudh Ravichander also postponed his ticket sales for a June concert in Bengaluru, echoing the shared grief and support for the victims and their families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case
Justice Served: Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks Accused
Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories
Extradited Lahore Man Faces Trial in India for 2008 Terror Attacks