Arijit Singh Cancels Chennai Concert in Solidarity with Pahalgam Victims

In an act of solidarity, renowned singer Arijit Singh has decided to cancel his concert in Chennai. The decision comes in the wake of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals on Tuesday.

Singh, who was set to perform this Sunday, announced on Instagram that the event would not take place. He assured ticket holders that full refunds would be automatically processed, emphasizing the collective decision made alongside the event's organizers.

The Pahalgam attack stands as the most lethal event in the region since the Pulwama incident of 2019. Musician Anirudh Ravichander also postponed his ticket sales for a June concert in Bengaluru, echoing the shared grief and support for the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)