Akasa Air Faces Regulatory Scrutiny Amid Operational Concerns

In a significant development within the aviation sector, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued several show cause notices to Akasa Air, highlighting violations of the airline's operations manual. According to reliable sources, the discrepancies stem from a required manual revision cycle being exceeded.

Akasa Air, a new entrant in the aviation market since August 2022, is under scrutiny for its compliance with Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR). The airline has been asked to explain why appropriate action should not be taken for failing to adhere to these standards. An Akasa Air spokesperson confirmed the notices, stating the airline is collaborating with the DGCA for issue resolution.

The airline also faced criticisms from its pilots regarding alleged misleading safety claims and practices. Despite these challenges, Akasa Air remains positive, emphasizing that the accusations don't reflect the views of its entire pilot workforce. Furthermore, the company reports low attrition rates, with 324 pilots joining since October 2023.

