Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in a special session on Monday, passed a resolution expressing profound shock and anger over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The Assembly, led by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, condemned the attack and resolved to fight against any threats to communal harmony and progress.

The resolution reaffirmed the Assembly's dedication to fostering peace, development, and inclusive prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary highlighted the attack as a direct assault on Kashmir’s ethos and constitutional values, emphasizing the Assembly's solidarity with the victims and their families.

The resolution lauded the unity and resilience displayed by the people of Kashmir and Jammu in response to the tragedy, and endorsed diplomatic measures announced by the Centre. The Assembly called on political parties and media to maintain calm and reject divisive rhetoric, emphasizing the importance of unity in the face of adversity.

