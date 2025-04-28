Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Increases Benefits for State Employees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled several initiatives to bolster the welfare of state government employees and teachers, addressing their needs and enhancing current benefits.

The most notable of these was a substantial increase in the 'marriage advance' provided to government employees, with amounts soaring from Rs 10,000 and Rs 6,000 for women and men, respectively, to Rs 5 lakh each.

In addition, a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) was announced, effective from April 1, 2025, which will benefit about 16 lakh individuals including employees, pensioners, and family pension recipients, costing an extra Rs 1,252 crore annually.

