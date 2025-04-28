China Urges Peace Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

In light of recent tensions in Kashmir, China has called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, urging both nations to de-escalate the conflict. This statement was made by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson at a press conference on Monday.

The ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, emphasized China's stance as a neighbor to both countries, expressing Beijing's hopes for all involved parties to take steps toward peace. He reiterated the importance of any action that could contribute to cooling down the heated situation.

China's call for moderation comes at a critical time, as the region grapples with the fallout from the recent attack in Kashmir. Guo Jiakun's remarks highlight China's interest in promoting stability in its neighborhood.

