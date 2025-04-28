Left Menu

China Urges Peace Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

China expressed hopes for restraint from India and Pakistan following recent tensions in Kashmir. The foreign ministry spokesperson emphasized that all measures to de-escalate the situation are welcomed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:04 IST
China Urges Peace Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In light of recent tensions in Kashmir, China has called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, urging both nations to de-escalate the conflict. This statement was made by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson at a press conference on Monday.

The ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, emphasized China's stance as a neighbor to both countries, expressing Beijing's hopes for all involved parties to take steps toward peace. He reiterated the importance of any action that could contribute to cooling down the heated situation.

China's call for moderation comes at a critical time, as the region grapples with the fallout from the recent attack in Kashmir. Guo Jiakun's remarks highlight China's interest in promoting stability in its neighborhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025