Empowering Goa: Digital Pathways for Local Growth

On Tuesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated a workshop designed to empower women, underprivileged communities, and small industries by providing them with digital marketing skills. This initiative, organized by the National Rural Livelihood Mission Foundation in collaboration with Policy Watch India Foundation, is supported by Flipkart to help self-help groups grow their businesses through online platforms.

During his address, CM Sawant expressed his gratitude to Flipkart for partnering in this initiative, which will allow self-help groups to access the e-commerce platform. "Our collaboration with Flipkart ensures that products from the National Rural Livelihood Mission Foundation will now be available on their platform. This collaboration advances Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of 'Vocal for Local and Global,'" Sawant remarked. Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, emphasized the importance of digital access in empowering marginalized communities. "By providing digital platforms to women self-help groups and underprivileged communities, we can significantly expand their market reach, increase their income, and foster women's empowerment. This workshop will equip them with the necessary skills to sell their products online," he stated.

The workshop aims to provide participants with the skills required to effectively market their products online, fostering economic growth and empowerment. The collaboration with Flipkart is expected to enhance the visibility of local products in both national and global markets. This effort resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of encouraging 'Vocal for Local and Global' by facilitating broader market access and creating economic opportunities for underserved communities in India. (ANI)

