Waqf Bill's Impact and Cultural Celebrations in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 for the poor, emphasizing cultural traditions during the Durga Ashtami event. He noted the bill's approval in both parliamentary houses and its impact on expanding benefits beyond the elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:08 IST
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla of Himachal Pradesh commended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 for its potential to aid the poorer sections of society. Speaking at his 'Falahar Grahan' event held in honor of Durga Ashtami, he lauded the bill's capacity to rectify longstanding inequities.

This remarkable cultural event, traditionally organized by Shukla, emphasizes the deep-rooted spiritual and cultural traditions of Navratri in the region, known as Dev Bhoomi. Shukla, with a 34-year legacy of organizing such events, highlighted the significance of collective devotion and harmony in Himachal Pradesh.

The bill, which secured approval following extensive debates in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, is designed to extend its benefits beyond the affluent and reach underprivileged communities. It was ratified after intensive discussions, garnering significant support in both houses of Parliament.

