Hope Rises: Government Vows to Educate Orphaned Girl After Tragic Explosion

In a heart-wrenching tragedy that shook Gujarat's Banaskantha district, a two-year-old girl named Naina has emerged as the sole survivor of her family, following a deadly explosion at an illegal firecracker warehouse. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has pledged support for her education and upbringing.

Speaking in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, Chouhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh for their commitment to assist victims' families. The government has allocated Rs 5,000 monthly under the Bal Ashirwad Yojana for Naina and arranged for her free education in a digital convent school.

Further financial measures include setting aside aid from MP and Gujarat governments into fixed deposits, projected to grow into Rs 75 lakh as Naina matures, ensuring economic security for her educational needs. This initiative highlights a collective responsibility toward nurturing the child after the devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)