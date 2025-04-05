Left Menu

World Leaders Discuss Tariff Concerns

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed their shared concerns regarding the economic and security repercussions of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. They emphasized that a trade war benefits no one but acknowledged the need to keep all options open. Both leaders committed to maintaining close communication in the future.

World Leaders Discuss Tariff Concerns

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have voiced mutual concerns over the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on global economics and security, particularly in Southeast Asia.

During a discussion on Saturday, both leaders agreed that a trade war would serve no party's interests, but acknowledged that all possibilities remain open. This stance was emphasized in a statement released by Downing Street.

Starmer and Macron decided to maintain regular contact in the upcoming weeks, underscoring the importance of addressing these international trade tensions collaboratively.

