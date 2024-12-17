Left Menu

Paving the Way: Green Bharat's Vision for India's Electric Mobility Future

Green Bharat, in collaboration with Network18 and Ola Electric, hosted a conclave focusing on India's transition to sustainable mobility. The event brought together key stakeholders to discuss the economic, environmental, and societal benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) and address challenges to their widespread adoption, aiming to position India as a global EV hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Network18, India's premier media firm, in collaboration with Ola Electric, hosted the inaugural Green Bharat conclave in New Delhi, focusing on India's transition to sustainable mobility. The event discussed the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) and tackled challenges hindering their widespread adoption in the country.

Distinguished guests like Shri Nitin Gadkari and Shri Piyush Goyal highlighted the importance of such initiatives. Gadkari noted that India's progress in green mobility is significant, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Goyal echoed this sentiment, emphasizing government initiatives that empower the EV industry to achieve global competitiveness.

The Green Bharat platform fostered critical dialogues, analyzing India's EV landscape and exploring technological advances. By addressing challenges and strategizing solutions, the conclave aimed to inspire collective action towards a sustainable future, establishing India as a leader in electric mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

