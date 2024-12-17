Left Menu

Celebrate New Year's in Style: Top Destinations for an Unforgettable Holiday Season

From Christmas markets to luxurious beachside getaways, discover stunning global destinations for an extraordinary New Year's celebration. Travel to Amsterdam, Vienna, the Maldives, Thailand, and beyond for festive experiences that include magical markets, exclusive villa stays, and vibrant local traditions, ensuring unforgettable memories with loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:50 IST
Christmas Market in Vienna. Image Credit: ANI
The holiday season is a time to connect with loved ones and create precious memories. Embrace the magic of 2025 by exploring locations that offer stylish and romantic festive celebrations with family and friends. From Christmas markets and beachside parties to elegant soirees and unique local traditions, these destinations promise unforgettable experiences.

In Amsterdam, the Avani Museum Quarter and Tivoli Doelen hotels offer central accommodations for art and culture enthusiasts. Nearby, the enchanting Christmas Village at Museumplein beckons visitors with culinary delights and shopping, accompanied by mesmerizing canal cruises showcasing the city's festive lights. Vienna's Anantara Palais Hansen, a restored architectural gem, provides luxurious accommodations near the famous Chriskindlmarkt, where twinkling lights, ice rinks, and festive aromas of mulled wine await.

The Maldives' Soneva resorts offer luxurious beachside experiences with island picnics, underwater adventures, and exclusive villa stays. Thailand's Anantara Koh Yao Resorts and Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort provide serene escapes with pristine beaches, water sports, and authentic cultural experiences. Meanwhile, Aman Le Melezin in France, Amanbagh in India, Amangalla in Sri Lanka, and Amankora in Bhutan present diverse celebrations from snow-clad ski retreats to rich local traditions, each creating unforgettable holiday moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

