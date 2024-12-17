Left Menu

Railway Workers Demand Safety Over Cost: A Call for Action

The All India Railway Trackmaintainers Union has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to implement the Rakshak safety device across all divisions, ensuring the safety of railway workers. The union emphasized its success during a pilot study in Secunderabad, citing concerns over safety during night patrols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:58 IST
Railway Workers Demand Safety Over Cost: A Call for Action
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing appeal, the All India Railway Trackmaintainers Union has called on Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to deploy the Rakshak device to safeguard the workforce, following the tragic death of a track maintainer in Howrah division. This incident has sparked demands for a systematic review of the railway patrolling protocols.

Rakshak, a GPS-powered alert mechanism, proved effective in securing railway personnel in previous trials within certain regions, such as Secunderabad. The union highlighted that the device successfully prevented accidents by alerting workers of oncoming trains, thus saving lives.

Chand Mohammed, the working president of the union, expressed frustration over the limited implementation of Rakshak, accusing the Railway Board of prioritizing costs over worker safety. Should their appeals be ignored, the union plans a protest at Jantar Mantar to press their demands further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024