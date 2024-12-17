Left Menu

Wall Street Awaits Fed Decision Amid Cautious Trading

Wall Street's main indexes fell as investors anticipated the Fed's interest rate announcement. U.S. retail sales exceeded expectations in November, adding to tensions. Meanwhile, energy stocks struggled, and tech shares saw mixed results. Despite current volatility, the S&P 500 is poised for a strong annual performance.

17-12-2024
Wall Street's major indexes saw declines as investors exercised caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's imminent interest rate announcement. The unexpected strength in U.S. retail sales for November heightened market tensions.

The key focus remains the Fed's monetary policy directive, with most anticipating a modest rate cut. However, investors are attuned to any forward guidance that might suggest future policy adjustments as economic indicators reveal a steady economy with persisting inflation.

Market jitters influenced trading behaviors, with the Dow Jones on a steady path towards its longest losing streak since 1978. Despite volatility, the S&P 500 is on track to end the year positively, buoyed by tech sector gains and optimistic corporate policy outlooks.

