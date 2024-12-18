Left Menu

Spice & Copra Market Rates: Mumbai's Latest Prices

Mumbai's latest updates on pepper and copra, highlighting price fluctuations. Black pepper prices range from 665 to 740, with ginger and copra reflecting varied rates in different locations such as Alapuzha, Kozikode, and Rajapur. Coconut oil rates are also mentioned, particularly for Cochin and Mumbai.

In Mumbai, the latest market updates reveal a wide range in black pepper prices, from 665 to 740. These fluctuations highlight the dynamic nature of the spice trade in the region. Additionally, ginger, both bleached and unbleached, sees diverse pricing.

Copra rates vary significantly across different locations. Alapuzha stands at 15,500, Kozikode at 15,000, Rajapur Mumbai at 23,000, and edible copra in Mumbai at 19,000. These figures reflect differing market conditions and possibly varying quality and supply chain efficiencies.

Coconut oil prices remain a critical part of Mumbai's market scene too, particularly in Cochin where the rates are not specified, and Mumbai, which is priced at 2,800. This indicates a stable yet competitive pricing environment for coconut-based products in the region.

