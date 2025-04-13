Market Turmoil: Investors on Edge Amid Tariff Tensions

Wild swings in global markets are keeping U.S. stock investors guarded in the upcoming week. The dollar's decline and a Treasury selloff compound extreme equity volatility in the wake of President Trump's sweeping tariffs. The S&P 500 ended the week with gains after Trump eased major tariffs, providing Wall Street relief.

However, the index remains down about 13% from its February 19 record high, with enduring economic concerns as the U.S. and China escalate their trade confrontation. Despite these gains, investor anxiety persists, evidenced by the Cboe Volatility Index doubling its historical median level.

The anticipated quarterly U.S. corporate earnings will serve as an investor test. Companies like Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, and Netflix are set to report. As trade-related tensions continue, investors remain sensitive to signals of progress between the U.S. and other countries impacted by Trump's tariff strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)