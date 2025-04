Trump Administration Faces Criticism Over Immigration Tactics and Trade Plans

The Trump administration's recent actions have sparked debate and controversy domestically, particularly surrounding immigration and trade policies. The deportation of a Maryland resident to El Salvador and accusations against detainees have drawn scrutiny for their lack of supporting evidence.

In a separate announcement, President Trump stated he would clarify his administration's stance on semiconductor tariffs, highlighting ongoing trade tensions. The administration also plans to conclude 90 trade agreements in as many days, despite significant challenges.

Meanwhile, legal battles include Harvard University's lawsuit against alleged academic freedom infringements by the administration, while an appeals court decision permits layoffs at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau but not its dismantling.

(With inputs from agencies.)