Economic Insights at ISB-NBER Conference: Shaping the Digital Future

The third annual ISB-NBER conference on Economic Policy and the Indian Economy recently took place at the Hyderabad campus of the Indian School of Business.

Gathering noted economists and thought leaders, the conference's theme, 'Information and Competition in the Digital Economy,' encouraged discussions on how digital platforms and regulations shape current market dynamics.

Key speakers like Raghuram Rajan highlighted research on digital innovations, market challenges, and economic growth, driving the dialogue on India’s position in the global digital landscape.

