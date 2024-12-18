Left Menu

Economic Insights at ISB-NBER Conference: Shaping the Digital Future

The ISB-NBER conference on Economic Policy and the Indian Economy convened experts to address the theme 'Information and Competition in the Digital Economy' focusing on digital platforms, regulatory influence, and growth dynamics. Esteemed economists, including Raghuram Rajan, shared groundbreaking research impacting this evolving sector.

18-12-2024
The third annual ISB-NBER conference on Economic Policy and the Indian Economy recently took place at the Hyderabad campus of the Indian School of Business.

Gathering noted economists and thought leaders, the conference's theme, 'Information and Competition in the Digital Economy,' encouraged discussions on how digital platforms and regulations shape current market dynamics.

Key speakers like Raghuram Rajan highlighted research on digital innovations, market challenges, and economic growth, driving the dialogue on India’s position in the global digital landscape.

