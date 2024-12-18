Govt Extends Spaza Shop Registration Deadline to Combat Foodborne Illness Crisis

The South African government has extended the registration deadline for spaza shops and other food-handling outlets to 28 February 2025, as announced by the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, on Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

This extension comes after the initial 21-day registration period concluded on 17 December 2024, during which 42,915 applications were submitted, and 19,385 approvals granted.

Addressing Food Safety Concerns

The initiative is part of a broader effort to address foodborne illness outbreaks linked to spaza and tuck shops. President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the urgency of this matter in an address last month, reporting over 890 confirmed cases of foodborne illnesses and nearly 30 deaths since September 2024.

Minister Hlabisa emphasized the importance of compliance with health regulations, revealing that 1,041 non-compliant businesses have already been shut down. “Government, in collaboration with all its spheres, will continue implementing action plans to address the crisis of foodborne illnesses and the illicit trade of goods before the revised deadline,” he stated during a media briefing in Pretoria.

Mandatory Licensing and Inspections

Registered spaza shops must still undergo inspections to obtain trading licenses, with environmental health practitioners ensuring adherence to municipal by-laws and health standards. Hlabisa clarified that registration alone does not guarantee the right to trade.

Key points include:

Business owners must comply with health regulations, or they risk immediate closure.

Over 15 health experts have joined a Ministerial Advisory Committee to devise long-term preventive measures.

have joined a Ministerial Advisory Committee to devise long-term preventive measures. Municipalities are urged to provide consistent support for registration throughout the holiday season.

Crackdown on Illegal Practices

The government’s enforcement strategy includes intensified inspections of food, medicine, drugs, and pesticides at 71 ports of entry, especially in marine ports like Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. Authorities seized 470 liters of illegal pesticides in recent operations, aiming to prevent unsafe goods from entering the market.

Legal Consequences for Violations

Albert Matsaung of the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) highlighted the legal risks of aiding illegal foreigners in registering spaza shops. He referenced Section 42 of the Immigration Act, warning South Africans against providing property or other support to unregistered or undocumented foreigners. Violators face prosecution under criminal law and immigration regulations.

“No one should assist illegal foreigners in this process. Doing so is a serious offence,” Matsaung said, stressing the government's zero-tolerance policy.

Next Steps for Business Owners

Minister Hlabisa urged spaza shop owners to avoid delays in the registration process, advising them to approach their respective municipalities promptly. Registration remains mandatory, but compliance with health standards and trading regulations is crucial for long-term operations.

The government aims to balance the needs of local businesses while safeguarding public health and curbing illegal activities, promising continued surveillance and support leading up to the February 2025 deadline.

Public Awareness Campaigns

In addition to regulatory efforts, the government has launched public awareness campaigns to educate communities about the importance of food safety and compliance. Radio programs, social media engagement, and partnerships with local organizations are part of this initiative.

The extension of the deadline is expected to provide sufficient time for businesses to meet the required standards, while also addressing the underlying public health concerns threatening communities nationwide.