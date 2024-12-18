Kerala Set to Host 'Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025'

The Kerala Left Government has announced plans to host a landmark two-day global investment summit in Kochi slated for February 2025.

Led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state cabinet has approved the event, which aims to bolster Kerala's reputation as an investment-friendly state under the Industrial Policy 2023.

Scheduled for February 21-22, the summit will see participation from various governmental sectors. A high-power committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, will oversee investment proposals and sanction large-scale projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)