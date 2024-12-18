Zuber Khan's Directorial Debut Promises Emotional Rollercoaster with 'Pyar Mai Qurban'

New Delhi, India - December 18: Zuber K Khan, an actor-turned-director, is poised to captivate the audience with his romantic drama 'Pyar Mei Qurban'. Set to premiere on January 3, 2025, the film stars Imtiaz Ahmed Bhatt, Aroon Bakshi, Natasha Majhi, Roma Arora, and Ebadat Bhat.

The film, presented by Vardhan Film Productions in association with Zaar Films and Music, navigates themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption. Zuber K Khan revealed that 'Pyar Mei Qurban' stems from the heart and emphasizes the sacrifices made for love.

Adding her charm to the film is Natasha Majhi, whose item song 'Mirchi Mirchi' promises high energy. Meanwhile, Producer Mohammad Tasleem has emphasized the team's hard work in crafting a film that meets audience expectations, aiming for a memorable cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)