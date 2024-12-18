Left Menu

Zuber Khan's Directorial Debut Promises Emotional Rollercoaster with 'Pyar Mai Qurban'

Actor-turned-director Zuber K Khan's romantic drama 'Pyar Mei Qurban' is set to premiere on January 3, 2025, with a formidable cast. The film explores love, sacrifice, and redemption, offering audiences a journey filled with heartfelt storytelling and emotional depth. It's a collaboration between Vardhan Film Productions and Zaar Films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:27 IST
Actor turned Director Zuber K. Khan's Pyar Mei Qurban, starring Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat as Antigonist, to release on January 3, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India - December 18: Zuber K Khan, an actor-turned-director, is poised to captivate the audience with his romantic drama 'Pyar Mei Qurban'. Set to premiere on January 3, 2025, the film stars Imtiaz Ahmed Bhatt, Aroon Bakshi, Natasha Majhi, Roma Arora, and Ebadat Bhat.

The film, presented by Vardhan Film Productions in association with Zaar Films and Music, navigates themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption. Zuber K Khan revealed that 'Pyar Mei Qurban' stems from the heart and emphasizes the sacrifices made for love.

Adding her charm to the film is Natasha Majhi, whose item song 'Mirchi Mirchi' promises high energy. Meanwhile, Producer Mohammad Tasleem has emphasized the team's hard work in crafting a film that meets audience expectations, aiming for a memorable cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

