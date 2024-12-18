Sealmatic's Strategic Expansion: A Global Leap Forward

Sealmatic Ltd., a prominent player on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: BOM: 543782), announced receiving 'In-Principle Approval' from BSE for issuing 393,000 equity shares, each priced at Rs 637.10. The preferential allotment is aimed at non-promoters, in accordance with regulation 28(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This strategic infusion of capital is set to enhance Sealmatic's ability to achieve its strategic objectives, including the establishment of business units in the Middle East, Europe, and the USA. Additionally, it positions the company to invest heavily in the high-growth API markets and the development of sophisticated mechanical seals for defense and nuclear applications.

Umar AK Balwa, Managing Director of Sealmatic, emphasized that the funds will allow the company to augment its market capabilities and product offerings in regions expected to witness exponential growth. This investment catapults Sealmatic into a competitive position in international markets, promising long-term sustainable growth.

