USAEF-Welligence Alliance Unlocks U.S. Investment in Africa’s Energy Future

The U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) has announced a strategic partnership with Welligence Energy Analytics, a leading provider of global energy research and advisory services, to unlock new energy investment opportunities across Africa. This powerful collaboration aims to connect U.S. investors with the continent’s rapidly evolving oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors, reinforcing USAEF’s commitment to data-driven investment facilitation and cross-continental collaboration.

Welligence, known for its cutting-edge analytics and strategic insights into global energy markets, brings a wealth of experience and granular knowledge of African upstream developments, exploration licensing rounds, and energy infrastructure to the partnership. By teaming up with Welligence, USAEF ensures its stakeholders have access to the most accurate and timely information required to navigate Africa’s dynamic and complex energy landscape.

Strengthening U.S.-Africa Energy Ties

As the premier platform for fostering U.S.-Africa energy cooperation, USAEF plays a central role in linking American capital with African innovation and opportunity. The partnership with Welligence enhances this mission by equipping U.S. investors and energy companies with the critical intelligence they need to enter high-potential African markets with confidence and clarity.

“Welligence’s extensive knowledge of Africa’s energy markets and its role in providing strategic insights aligns perfectly with USAEF’s goal to bridge the gap between U.S. investors and Africa’s growing energy opportunities,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital & Power, the organizing body behind USAEF. “This partnership ensures that American stakeholders are well-positioned to tap into Africa’s energy potential and contribute to the continent’s ongoing energy transformation.”

Data-Driven Exploration Leads the Way

A cornerstone of the USAEF-Welligence partnership is the promotion of data-driven exploration. Africa’s energy markets are rapidly maturing, and governments across the continent are increasingly utilizing advanced seismic imaging, AI-driven modeling, and real-time data analytics to unlock previously untapped hydrocarbon reserves.

In 2025, Angola’s National Agency for Oil, Gas & Biofuels (ANPG) will launch a limited public tender for 10 offshore blocks located in the Kwanza and Benguela basins. These blocks will feature improved 2D and 3D seismic data to attract international players and elevate exploration outcomes. Similarly, Libya—Africa’s top crude oil producer—is offering 22 onshore and offshore concessions in the Murzuq and Ghadames basins, aiming to reinvigorate foreign investment after years of stagnation.

Other notable developments include the Republic of Congo’s expansion of licensing opportunities in its underexplored coastal basin. These rounds, all of which will be prominently featured at USAEF, demonstrate a continent-wide commitment to transparency, innovation, and upstream growth.

Spotlight on Upstream Discoveries

Welligence’s 2024 upstream exploration roundup underscores the scale of Africa’s emerging energy potential. Namibia continues to be a key focus, with the Mopane discovery ranked as the continent’s most significant find of the year. While Mopane’s full potential is still being appraised, initial estimates point to a substantial liquid-to-gas ratio—signaling potential for both domestic energy development and export.

Other major discoveries in the region include:

Calao (Ivory Coast): Estimated at 500 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), this find marks a major boost for the country’s offshore ambitions.

Enigma and Mangetti (Namibia): Each under 500 million boe, both fields require further appraisal but indicate continued momentum in the Namibian deepwater.

Niamou Marine-1 (Republic of Congo): Operated by TotalEnergies, this well is part of the Congo’s strategic deepwater push.

Arcturus (Angola): A wildcat well operated by ExxonMobil in the Namibe Basin, this project aims to further diversify Angola’s offshore play.

Atum Prospect (Guinea-Bissau): Deepwater drilling by Apus Energy represents a rare frontier opportunity in West Africa’s underexplored basins.

Through Welligence’s real-time data and forecasting tools, U.S. stakeholders will gain access to performance benchmarking, risk assessments, and economic modeling, critical for making informed decisions in volatile or high-potential markets.

Driving Africa’s Energy Future

While hydrocarbons remain a foundational element of Africa’s energy strategy, USAEF and Welligence are also focusing on Africa’s renewable energy expansion. The continent is poised for transformative growth in solar, wind, and hydro power, with rising demand for cleaner energy solutions, particularly in urbanizing economies like Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa.

USAEF will feature discussions on energy diversification, cross-border infrastructure development, and renewable financing mechanisms, positioning the forum as a comprehensive investment platform across all energy verticals. Welligence’s ability to provide multi-sector intelligence ensures that investors have a full-spectrum view of Africa’s current and future energy mix.

Empowering U.S. Companies in Africa

Through this strategic partnership, Welligence and USAEF will help U.S. companies access key insights, understand regulatory frameworks, identify local partners, and reduce barriers to market entry. This is especially critical as U.S. firms seek to compete with rising investment flows from China, the EU, and the Middle East in Africa’s resource-rich markets.

In addition to oil and gas, American businesses will gain exposure to upcoming renewable mega-projects, energy infrastructure modernization, and digital energy innovations. By providing robust, actionable intelligence, Welligence is enabling U.S. investors to chart strategic paths forward in regions that offer long-term, sustainable growth.

Looking Ahead: USAEF 2025

USAEF 2025 is shaping up to be the most data-driven and strategic event to date. With the inclusion of real-time project data, licensing round previews, and exclusive investment briefings from Welligence, the forum will be a must-attend event for any serious U.S. energy player looking to establish or expand their footprint in Africa.

Together, USAEF and Welligence are not only bridging continents—they are shaping the future of energy investment in Africa. With transparency, innovation, and partnership at the core of their collaboration, U.S. and African stakeholders alike are poised to reap the benefits of a new era in global energy cooperation.