BNW Developments Shines at ELITE Most Influential Gala in Dubai

In a remarkable celebration of global leadership and innovation, BNW Developments took center stage as the title sponsor of ELITE Magazine's 'ELITE Most Influential' gala. Hosted at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai, the event, curated by Editor-in-Chief Puraskar Thadani, celebrated individuals who shape industries and inspire future generations.

The prestigious event upheld ELITE Magazine's legacy of hosting at world landmarks such as Paris's Eiffel Tower, the London Bridge, and New York's Statue of Liberty. This year's gala confirmed its reputation as a stage for celebrating global excellence, influence, and innovation.

The evening was graced by a star-studded lineup, featuring tech pioneer Sabeer Bhatia, and hospitality mogul Suresh Nanda. Also spotlighted were billionaires Shashwat Goenka and Binod Chaudhary along with family, celebrities like Karan Johar and Ranveer Brar, music legends, and global visionaries like artist Sacha Jafri.

BNW Developments, spearheaded by Vivek Oberoi and Ankur Aggarwal, showcases a legacy of luxury real estate, blending innovation with sustainability. Their presence reaffirmed their commitment to transformative living solutions. The celebration was enhanced by luxury watch brand Jacob & Co., displaying exquisite timepieces, adding elegance to the event's spectacle. The gala's breathtaking backdrop of futuristic architecture provided a fitting setting for the night's bespoke culinary wonders and entertainment, culminating in an awards ceremony that honored outstanding contributions to leadership and global influence.

Speaking about the event, Ankur Aggarwal, Co-Founder of BNW Developments, expressed, 'This sponsorship aligns with our vision of a better future. We are honored to contribute to ELITE Magazine's legacy of celebrating excellence.'

(With inputs from agencies.)