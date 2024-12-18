Left Menu

Government Launches Forward-Looking Survey for Private Corporate Investment

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has initiated a survey to gauge capital investment intentions in the private sector. This initiative targets resident enterprises, assessing past and planned capital expenditure. The survey aims to forecast significant investment trends across various industries for the upcoming financial years.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has unveiled a new survey focused on capital investment intentions within the private corporate sector, Minister Rao Inderjit Singh announced on Wednesday. Dubbed the Forward-Looking Survey on CAPEX Investment Intentions, the initiative seeks insights from major enterprises about capital expenditures over the past three years.

The survey additionally requests projections for the present and following financial years, categorizing data by asset groups and industries. Designed to predict investment trends, this data will spotlight preferred sectors and industries slated for substantial financial commitments during financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Utilizing a scientific methodology backed by the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, the survey employs a meticulous enterprise selection process. Notices were issued to enterprises registered under the Companies Act, 2013. Data is collected via a web portal, where strict validation measures and expert scrutiny ensure accuracy and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

