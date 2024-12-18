Vishal Mega Mart Surges on Stock Market Debut

On its debut, Vishal Mega Mart saw an impressive surge in stock value, with shares rising 43.50% to close at Rs 111.95. This increase marked a significant jump from the initial issue price of Rs 78, indicating strong market demand.

The Gurugram-based megastore's initial public offering (IPO) was highly successful, being subscribed 27.28 times. This positions the company with a substantial market capitalization of Rs 50,475.11 crore.

Despite Vishal's roaring entrance into the market, major indices like the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty experienced a decline, illustrating a mixed day for the equities market overall.

