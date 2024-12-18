Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Launches Digital Investment Tracker for Growth

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a digital investment tracker to monitor and facilitate investment projects in the state. This initiative aims to identify and resolve any bottlenecks, allowing departments and investors to track the progress of their projects efficiently, enhancing transparency and speeding up processes.

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards enhancing investment facilitation with the introduction of a digital investment tracker. Announced by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, the initiative aims to provide continuous monitoring of investment projects.

This digital platform will track projects from the detailed project report stage to the establishment of the unit under the State Investment Promotion Committee's project monitoring mechanism, Prasad highlighted in an official release. The platform seeks to allow various departments and investors to track progress, resolve bottlenecks, and update project information efficiently.

The e-tracker system offers a resourceful tool for government departments, ensuring the resolution of issues and timely updates. Prasad instructed officials to discuss investment proposals at District Industrial Promotion and Exports Committees meetings, led by district collectors, and to keep investment developments under constant surveillance after State Investment Promotion Board approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

