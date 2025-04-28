Left Menu

Justice Served: Court Convicts Mother and Son for Dowry Starvation Death

A court in Kerala convicted Chandulal and his mother, Geetha, for starving Chandulal's wife, Thushara, to death over dowry disputes. The case, unprecedented in India, drew public outrage. Thushara was reduced to 20-21 kg before dying in March 2019. Both convicts were fined Rs 1 lakh each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:56 IST
Justice Served: Court Convicts Mother and Son for Dowry Starvation Death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Kerala delivered a landmark judgment on Monday, convicting Chandulal and his mother Geetha for the starvation death of Thushara, Chandulal's wife, over dowry-related motives. The court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on both convicts, marking a significant legal precedent in the country.

The tragic case highlighted the severe consequences of dowry demands, with 28-year-old Thushara being reduced to just 20-21 kg before her untimely death at a local hospital. The incident prompted widespread public outrage across Kerala, emphasizing the pressing need to address dowry-related violence.

Following a thorough investigation, the court applied Sections 304(B) and 302 of the IPC, underscoring the gravity of the offense. Advocate Mahendra K B noted the absence of similar cases in India, adding weight to the court's decision to penalize the offenders appropriately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025