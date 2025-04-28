Justice Served: Court Convicts Mother and Son for Dowry Starvation Death

A court in Kerala delivered a landmark judgment on Monday, convicting Chandulal and his mother Geetha for the starvation death of Thushara, Chandulal's wife, over dowry-related motives. The court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on both convicts, marking a significant legal precedent in the country.

The tragic case highlighted the severe consequences of dowry demands, with 28-year-old Thushara being reduced to just 20-21 kg before her untimely death at a local hospital. The incident prompted widespread public outrage across Kerala, emphasizing the pressing need to address dowry-related violence.

Following a thorough investigation, the court applied Sections 304(B) and 302 of the IPC, underscoring the gravity of the offense. Advocate Mahendra K B noted the absence of similar cases in India, adding weight to the court's decision to penalize the offenders appropriately.

(With inputs from agencies.)