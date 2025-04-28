Justice Served: Court Convicts Mother and Son for Dowry Starvation Death
A court in Kerala convicted Chandulal and his mother, Geetha, for starving Chandulal's wife, Thushara, to death over dowry disputes. The case, unprecedented in India, drew public outrage. Thushara was reduced to 20-21 kg before dying in March 2019. Both convicts were fined Rs 1 lakh each.
A court in Kerala delivered a landmark judgment on Monday, convicting Chandulal and his mother Geetha for the starvation death of Thushara, Chandulal's wife, over dowry-related motives. The court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on both convicts, marking a significant legal precedent in the country.
The tragic case highlighted the severe consequences of dowry demands, with 28-year-old Thushara being reduced to just 20-21 kg before her untimely death at a local hospital. The incident prompted widespread public outrage across Kerala, emphasizing the pressing need to address dowry-related violence.
Following a thorough investigation, the court applied Sections 304(B) and 302 of the IPC, underscoring the gravity of the offense. Advocate Mahendra K B noted the absence of similar cases in India, adding weight to the court's decision to penalize the offenders appropriately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
