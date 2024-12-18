Tourist Tragedy: Speedboat Collision Capsizes Vessel Near Mumbai

A tragic boating accident unfolded off the coast of Mumbai, India's financial hub, where a vessel carrying 80 passengers capsized following a collision with a speedboat on Wednesday. According to Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 75 people and all five crew members were rescued, while one fatality has been confirmed.

Rescue operations persist for five individuals still unaccounted for. Eyewitness reports from local TV channels showcased rescue personnel maneuvering through the waters near the overturned boat. Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's chief minister, confirmed the collision caused the accident.

The incident involved the privately-owned boat 'Neelkamal', en route to the Elephanta caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. These caves are a prime tourist destination accessible by regular ferry service from Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)