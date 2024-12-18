Left Menu

Tourist Tragedy: Speedboat Collision Capsizes Vessel Near Mumbai

A vessel carrying tourists capsized off Mumbai after a speedboat collision. Seventy-five people, including five crew members, were rescued, and one fatality was reported. Rescue efforts continue for five missing individuals. The boat, Neelkamal, was en route to the UNESCO heritage Elephanta caves, a popular tourist attraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:32 IST
Tourist Tragedy: Speedboat Collision Capsizes Vessel Near Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic boating accident unfolded off the coast of Mumbai, India's financial hub, where a vessel carrying 80 passengers capsized following a collision with a speedboat on Wednesday. According to Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 75 people and all five crew members were rescued, while one fatality has been confirmed.

Rescue operations persist for five individuals still unaccounted for. Eyewitness reports from local TV channels showcased rescue personnel maneuvering through the waters near the overturned boat. Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's chief minister, confirmed the collision caused the accident.

The incident involved the privately-owned boat 'Neelkamal', en route to the Elephanta caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. These caves are a prime tourist destination accessible by regular ferry service from Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

