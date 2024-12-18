Brazil's Economic Turmoil: A Nation in Financial Crosshairs

Brazil's economy is under siege as the real, its currency, struggles to recover after significant losses on Wednesday. Financial markets are tense amid concerns about Latin America's largest economy, which is facing an escalating crisis.

Although the lower house of Congress approved the main text of a fiscal bill late Tuesday, several amendments remain pending. The currency dipped by 0.7% to reach 6.14 cents, still hovering near a record low. It has declined by over 20% since the year's start.

Credit default swaps, indicating the risk of national debt default, stood at 188 basis points, close to a recent peak, while the MSCI Brazil index has plummeted more than 30% this year. Experts cite the government's lack of convincing fiscal policy as a core issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)