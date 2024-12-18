Left Menu

KiranaPro, a quick commerce startup, has secured seed funding to expand operations and enhance its technology. The company aims to integrate kirana stores with digital innovation to compete with major e-commerce players, launching supermarket counters for 10-minute deliveries. Key investors include TurboStart and Snow Leopard Ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:41 IST
KiranaPro Revolutionizes Quick Commerce with Seed Funding Boost
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the quick commerce startup KiranaPro has announced the acquisition of seed funding to fuel its expansion plans. The fresh capital injection, from reputable early-stage venture firms such as TurboStart and Unpopular Ventures, will assist KiranaPro in scaling its operational teams, enhancing its technology through ONDC integration, and launching a consumer app.

The innovative platform is also pioneering a quick service offering by rolling out dedicated counters in supermarkets for 10-minute deliveries, underscoring its commitment to leveraging technology to modernize traditional retail models. Industry leaders like Yatish Talvadia of MilkBasket and Vikas Taneja from the Boston Consulting Group have also contributed as angel investors.

Deepak Ravindran, Co-Founder and CEO of KiranaPro, emphasized the importance of merging their tech-driven approach with the inherent strengths of India's kirana stores, aiming to maintain their longstanding trust and reliability while empowering them to meet the challenges posed by large-scale e-commerce entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

