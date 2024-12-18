Unlocking Growth: Government Promises Reforms for Bakery and Confectionery Industry

The Food Processing Industries Secretary, Subrata Gupta, assured stakeholders on Wednesday that the government aims to address concerns in the bakery and confectionery sectors, focusing on regulatory streamlining.

During an interactive session with industry leaders, critical issues such as regulatory simplification, sustainability, and innovation came to the forefront, according to an official statement.

Gupta, who chaired the high-level roundtable discussion, reassured participants of governmental support in overcoming sector challenges and enhancing collaborative growth.

Industry leaders called for policy adjustments to benefit both large and small manufacturers. The discussions underlined the need for adopting new technologies, increasing domestic production of key inputs like cocoa, and better integrating informal units into the formal framework.

The roundtable also identified strategies to improve raw material availability, streamline supply chains, enforce regulatory reforms, develop skill programs, and raise consumer awareness about processed foods. Participants were encouraged to submit detailed proposals to Invest India to formulate actionable plans.

Gupta emphasized the significance of partnerships and fostering a supportive ecosystem to increase the global competitiveness of the industry.

