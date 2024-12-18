Left Menu

Dollar's Surge Amid Anticipation of Fed's Interest Rate Decisions

The U.S. dollar strengthened as markets anticipated the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts. A 25 basis-point cut is expected, with signals pointing towards a pause in further cuts next year. Other currencies, including the euro, yen, and crowns, experienced fluctuations amid global economic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:04 IST
Dollar's Surge Amid Anticipation of Fed's Interest Rate Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced gains against major currencies on Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. With markets speculating on the central bank's third successive interest rate reduction, expectations are high for a 25 basis-point cut to adjust the benchmark policy rate.

Anticipation of a pause in further cuts for next year has added to market dynamics, with experts predicting that a 'hawkish cut' may be in store. Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, suggested that while the economy is outperforming expectations, the Federal Reserve may signal restraint in future rate adjustments.

Currency movements were volatile, with the Japanese yen and Norwegian crown responding to local central bank speculations, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars declined due to pessimistic growth forecasts for China. Concurrently, Bitcoin faced a 2.06% dip, retreating from its recent highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024