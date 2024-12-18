Dollar's Surge Amid Anticipation of Fed's Interest Rate Decisions
The U.S. dollar strengthened as markets anticipated the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts. A 25 basis-point cut is expected, with signals pointing towards a pause in further cuts next year. Other currencies, including the euro, yen, and crowns, experienced fluctuations amid global economic developments.
The U.S. dollar experienced gains against major currencies on Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. With markets speculating on the central bank's third successive interest rate reduction, expectations are high for a 25 basis-point cut to adjust the benchmark policy rate.
Anticipation of a pause in further cuts for next year has added to market dynamics, with experts predicting that a 'hawkish cut' may be in store. Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, suggested that while the economy is outperforming expectations, the Federal Reserve may signal restraint in future rate adjustments.
Currency movements were volatile, with the Japanese yen and Norwegian crown responding to local central bank speculations, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars declined due to pessimistic growth forecasts for China. Concurrently, Bitcoin faced a 2.06% dip, retreating from its recent highs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inflation Surge in Turkey Challenges Interest Rate Cut Plans
Euro's Rebound Amid Political Turmoil and Currency Market Shifts
Global Currency Market Shifts Amid Political and Economic Turbulence
FOREX-Currency markets brace for US jobs report amid political turmoil
FOREX-Currency markets await US jobs report amid political turmoil