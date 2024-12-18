Dollar's Surge Amid Anticipation of Fed's Interest Rate Decisions

The U.S. dollar experienced gains against major currencies on Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. With markets speculating on the central bank's third successive interest rate reduction, expectations are high for a 25 basis-point cut to adjust the benchmark policy rate.

Anticipation of a pause in further cuts for next year has added to market dynamics, with experts predicting that a 'hawkish cut' may be in store. Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, suggested that while the economy is outperforming expectations, the Federal Reserve may signal restraint in future rate adjustments.

Currency movements were volatile, with the Japanese yen and Norwegian crown responding to local central bank speculations, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars declined due to pessimistic growth forecasts for China. Concurrently, Bitcoin faced a 2.06% dip, retreating from its recent highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)