Tragedy on Baramati-Bhigwan Road: A Fatal Crash Involving Trainee Pilots

A road accident involving trainee pilots in Pune district resulted in three deaths, including 21-year-old Cheshta Bishnoi. The incident occurred when their car crashed on the Baramati-Bhigwan Road. Following her death, Bishnoi's family donated her organs. The pilots had reportedly consumed alcohol prior to the crash.

Tragedy on Baramati-Bhigwan Road: A Fatal Crash Involving Trainee Pilots
The road accident in Pune district that involved two trainee pilots has led to a third fatality as a 21-year-old trainee succumbed to her injuries, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Cheshta Bishnoi, who died during treatment on Tuesday evening, has had her organs donated to help others, according to police reports.

The accident, which took place on December 9 when the car hit a tree on the Baramati-Bhigwan Road, also claimed the lives of trainee pilots Takshu Sharma and Aditya Kanase. The individuals had been consuming alcohol at a party in Baramati before embarking on the trip.

