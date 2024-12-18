Tragedy on Baramati-Bhigwan Road: A Fatal Crash Involving Trainee Pilots

The road accident in Pune district that involved two trainee pilots has led to a third fatality as a 21-year-old trainee succumbed to her injuries, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Cheshta Bishnoi, who died during treatment on Tuesday evening, has had her organs donated to help others, according to police reports.

The accident, which took place on December 9 when the car hit a tree on the Baramati-Bhigwan Road, also claimed the lives of trainee pilots Takshu Sharma and Aditya Kanase. The individuals had been consuming alcohol at a party in Baramati before embarking on the trip.

