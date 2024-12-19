Tragedy Off Mumbai Coast: Rescue Efforts Amid Ferry-Navy Collision

In a tragic accident off the Mumbai coast, 13 people lost their lives when a ferry collided with a Navy craft. Witnesses describe chaotic scenes as rescuers worked to save 99 individuals.

The Navy craft, undergoing engine trials, lost control and struck a passenger ferry en route to Elephanta Island. First responders, including the Mumbai Port Trust pilot boat, prioritized rescuing women and children.

Boat drivers, with years of experience, recounted the horror of the collision and their efforts to save lives, marking this as the most significant rescue mission in their careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)