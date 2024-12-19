Left Menu

Tragedy Off Mumbai Coast: Rescue Efforts Amid Ferry-Navy Collision

A tragic collision between a ferry and a Navy craft near Mumbai resulted in 13 deaths and 99 rescues. Witnesses describe the chaotic scene as rescuers prioritized saving women and children. Boat drivers recount their rescue efforts, highlighting this as the most horrific incident in their careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 01:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident off the Mumbai coast, 13 people lost their lives when a ferry collided with a Navy craft. Witnesses describe chaotic scenes as rescuers worked to save 99 individuals.

The Navy craft, undergoing engine trials, lost control and struck a passenger ferry en route to Elephanta Island. First responders, including the Mumbai Port Trust pilot boat, prioritized rescuing women and children.

Boat drivers, with years of experience, recounted the horror of the collision and their efforts to save lives, marking this as the most significant rescue mission in their careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

