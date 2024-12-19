Brazilian Real Crisis: Financial Markets on Edge

In a dramatic downturn, Brazil's real has plummeted to new historic lows, marking the steepest decline in over two years. The currency fell to 6.3139 per dollar, accumulating a near 23% drop this year. Meanwhile, Brazilian stocks also faced heavy pressure, reflecting the market's uncertainty regarding the government's spending plans and widening fiscal deficit.

This financial strain comes as the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts bolster the dollar, placing further pressure on the real. Consequently, Brazil's stock index dropped 2.6% to a six-month low, and the cost of insuring Brazilian bonds reached a peak not seen in 14 months. Investors are questioning whether the government can implement fiscal policies to rein in the budget deficit.

Legislative progress is slow, with Congress approving a key fiscal bill's main text while still debating its amendments. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad emphasizes the urgency to strengthen the fiscal framework. Despite fiscal challenges, Brazil's central bank remains proactive, overseeing U.S. dollar auctions and maintaining a hawkish monetary stance amidst surging bond yields and escalating credit default swap costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)