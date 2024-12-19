Left Menu

International Aid Rushed to Earthquake-Hit Vanuatu

Australian rescue and medical teams have reached Vanuatu to aid in the aftermath of a 7.3 magnitude earthquake that killed at least 14 and injured hundreds. Global support includes teams from the USA and France, although New Zealand's response was delayed due to technical difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 19-12-2024 03:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 03:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Australian rescue and medical teams have arrived in Vanuatu to provide support following a devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake that has resulted in at least 14 deaths and hundreds of injuries. The Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, announced that Australia will help restore operations at Port Vila's damaged international airport.

Australia's aid includes the repatriation of approximately 150 of its citizens. Additional global support involves emergency teams from the United States and France, with the latter sending a military helicopter equipped with satellite communications and military engineers. However, technical issues delayed New Zealand's rescue team arrival.

Efforts are hampered by disruptions to power and communications in Vanuatu. Water contamination is also a serious concern, according to UNICEF. Local resident Carissa Jacobe has resorted to using a generator for power, with limited recovery seen as some stores attempt opening despite the chaos.

