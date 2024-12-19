International Aid Rushed to Earthquake-Hit Vanuatu

Australian rescue and medical teams have arrived in Vanuatu to provide support following a devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake that has resulted in at least 14 deaths and hundreds of injuries. The Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, announced that Australia will help restore operations at Port Vila's damaged international airport.

Australia's aid includes the repatriation of approximately 150 of its citizens. Additional global support involves emergency teams from the United States and France, with the latter sending a military helicopter equipped with satellite communications and military engineers. However, technical issues delayed New Zealand's rescue team arrival.

Efforts are hampered by disruptions to power and communications in Vanuatu. Water contamination is also a serious concern, according to UNICEF. Local resident Carissa Jacobe has resorted to using a generator for power, with limited recovery seen as some stores attempt opening despite the chaos.

