Burnley and Leeds: Championship Triumphs and Playoff Drama

In a pivotal weekend for English football, Burnley clinched their return to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United, sealing automatic promotion on Saturday. The win simultaneously ensured Championship leaders Leeds United also secured their spot in the top flight.

Leeds United powered to the top of the Championship table after thrashing Stoke City 6-0, amassing 94 points with two matches left. They relied on Burnley, who did not disappoint, as Josh Brownhill netted twice to maintain their unbeaten run of 31 league games.

Scott Parker's Burnley, formerly relegated, now join Leeds in automatic promotion. Despite the previous season's setback, Burnley's defensive prowess, conceding just 15 goals in 44 games, was decisive. Elsewhere, the playoff picture remains tense, highlighting the competitive nature of the Championship.

