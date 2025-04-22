Left Menu

Diplomatic Mourning: Trump Attends Pope's Funeral

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. Accompanied by Melania Trump, he shared this news via his social media platform, Truth Social, confirming their participation in the solemn event.

In a development that underscores the global significance of the event, former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. The announcement was made through his social media platform, Truth Social.

According to Trump's statement, both he and former First Lady Melania Trump will be present at the solemn occasion to pay their respects to the late pontiff.

The presence of a former U.S. President at the funeral highlights the Pope's influential role on the world stage, as leaders from around the globe are expected to attend the ceremonies in Rome.

