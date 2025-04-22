Diplomatic Mourning: Trump Attends Pope's Funeral

In a development that underscores the global significance of the event, former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. The announcement was made through his social media platform, Truth Social.

According to Trump's statement, both he and former First Lady Melania Trump will be present at the solemn occasion to pay their respects to the late pontiff.

The presence of a former U.S. President at the funeral highlights the Pope's influential role on the world stage, as leaders from around the globe are expected to attend the ceremonies in Rome.

(With inputs from agencies.)