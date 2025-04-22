The Menendez Bribery Scandal: A Tale of Corruption, Romance, and Conviction

Nadine Menendez, spouse of former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, was found guilty on Monday for collaborating with her husband in accepting bribes. The jurors in Manhattan were presented with evidence of a conspiracy involving cash, gold bars, and a luxury car from New Jersey businessmen seeking political favors.

The trial chronicled the timeline from the duo's meeting in 2018 to criminal charges in September 2023. Prosecutors frequently referred to them as 'partners in crime.' Following a 2022 FBI raid on their Englewood Cliffs home, nearly $150,000 in gold and $480,000 in cash were found, in addition to a Mercedes-Benz, allegedly a bribe.

Despite claiming innocence, Nadine Menendez's trial was delayed due to breast cancer surgery. Bob Menendez, who resigned following his conviction, once chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The couple's bribery claims involved aiding Egyptian business deals and obstructing investigations, painting a scandalous portrait of political corruption and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)