Tragic Highway Crashes Devastate Southeastern Afghanistan

Two deadly highway crashes in southeastern Afghanistan have claimed 50 lives and injured 76 people. The incidents involved a passenger bus, an oil tanker, and occurred on the Kabul-Kandahar highway. Poor road conditions and driver carelessness are cited as factors contributing to the tragic accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Two tragic highway crashes in southeastern Afghanistan have resulted in the deaths of 50 people and injuries to 76 others, according to a government spokesman on Thursday.

The first crash involved a passenger bus colliding with an oil tanker on the Kabul-Kandahar highway late Wednesday, as reported by Hafiz Omar, spokesperson for the governor of Ghazni province. A second crash occurred in a different section of the same highway, which links the Afghan capital to the southern region.

'The injured have been transported to hospitals in Ghazni, and authorities are working to return the bodies to their families,' Omar stated, adding that the severely injured were moved to Kabul for further treatment, and women and children were among the casualties. Traffic accidents are a common occurrence in Afghanistan, largely attributed to poor road conditions and driver negligence.

