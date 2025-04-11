Estonian Navy Intercepts Russian-bound Oil Tanker
The Estonian navy detained the oil tanker Kiwala in the Baltic Sea to inspect its legal status and safety. The vessel was on its way to Russia when intercepted. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized the country's commitment to addressing suspicious maritime activities in the region.
Data from MarineTraffic indicated that the Kiwala was en route to Russia at the time of its seizure by the Estonian authorities, raising concerns over its operations.
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated in a social media post on platform X that the country remains vigilant and resolutely committed to addressing suspicious maritime activities within the Baltic Sea.
