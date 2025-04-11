Estonian Navy Intercepts Russian-bound Oil Tanker

The Estonian navy successfully detained an oil tanker named Kiwala in the Baltic Sea on Friday, halting its journey toward Russia for an inspection of its legal status and safety protocol adherence, announced the nation's prime minister.

Data from MarineTraffic indicated that the Kiwala was en route to Russia at the time of its seizure by the Estonian authorities, raising concerns over its operations.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated in a social media post on platform X that the country remains vigilant and resolutely committed to addressing suspicious maritime activities within the Baltic Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)