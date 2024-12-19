Vaeridion's Electric Microliner Poised to Revolutionize Sustainable Aviation

German aviation firm Vaeridion has announced a significant financial milestone, securing 14 million euros to advance its electric microliner project. This initiative is part of the broader aviation industry's efforts to reduce emissions.

Founded by ex-Airbus executives Ivor van Dartel and Sebastian Seemann in 2021, Vaeridion aims to launch commercial flights by 2030. The company's aircraft will hold up to nine passengers and crew, targeting short-haul routes of up to 500 kilometers across Europe.

CEO van Dartel emphasized the importance of the Microliner, noting its potential to meet the increasing need for zero-emission travel options while enhancing regional connectivity. This comes amid aviation sector concerns about slow progress towards sustainable fuel production and use, with a net zero emissions goal set for 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)