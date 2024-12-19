Left Menu

Vaeridion's Electric Microliner Poised to Revolutionize Sustainable Aviation

Vaeridion, a German aviation company, has raised 14 million euros to develop an electric microliner aimed at reducing emissions. Founded by former Airbus managers, the firm plans to offer commercial flights by 2030, addressing the demand for zero-emission travel and enhanced regional connectivity with short-haul journeys across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:16 IST
Vaeridion's Electric Microliner Poised to Revolutionize Sustainable Aviation
  • Country:
  • Belgium

German aviation firm Vaeridion has announced a significant financial milestone, securing 14 million euros to advance its electric microliner project. This initiative is part of the broader aviation industry's efforts to reduce emissions.

Founded by ex-Airbus executives Ivor van Dartel and Sebastian Seemann in 2021, Vaeridion aims to launch commercial flights by 2030. The company's aircraft will hold up to nine passengers and crew, targeting short-haul routes of up to 500 kilometers across Europe.

CEO van Dartel emphasized the importance of the Microliner, noting its potential to meet the increasing need for zero-emission travel options while enhancing regional connectivity. This comes amid aviation sector concerns about slow progress towards sustainable fuel production and use, with a net zero emissions goal set for 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024