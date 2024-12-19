Left Menu

Euro Pratik Set to Redefine Market with Mega IPO Offering

Euro Pratik, a leader in the decorative wall panel industry, plans to file draft papers with SEBI for an IPO valued at Rs 700-1,000 crore. Expected to be filed by month-end, Axis Capital and Dam Capital are appointed as bankers for the complete Offer-for-Sale.

Updated: 19-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:47 IST
  • India

Euro Pratik, a significant entity in the decorative wall panel sector, is on the verge of filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a public listing estimated at Rs 700-1,000 crore, according to insiders on Thursday.

With a filing anticipated by month's end, the company's market valuation could reach Rs 5,000-6,000 crore. Noteworthy is that the offering is expected to be a full Offer-for-Sale (OFS), with Axis Capital and Dam Capital taking the helm as merchant bankers.

Despite seeking official confirmation, the company has not responded. As a recognized brand penetrating international markets, Euro Pratik is poised for significant growth post-listing, hoping to capitalize on its strategic market position.

